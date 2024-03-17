Sports

FA Cup: Manchester City Ward Off Newcastle United To Enter Semi-Finals - In Pics

Manchester City eliminated Newcastle United with a 2-0 win, thanks to two deflected shots by Bernardo Silva in the first half. Pep Guardiola's team has now advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals for six straight seasons, an unprecedented achievement in the 153-year history of the competition. A few hours earlier at Molineux, Coventry City scored two goals deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 and reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1987 — the year the team won the cup. United States striker Haji Wright completed the remarkable comeback in the 10th minute of added-on time, three minutes after Ellis Simms — with his second goal of the game — equalized for Coventry.