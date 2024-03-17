Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with his teammate Kyle Walker after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden reacts after missing a scoring chance during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, talks with referee during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Newcastle's Sven Botman, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Coventry City first team coach Dennis Lawrence celebrates victory with players after the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.
Coventry City's Haji Wright celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.
Coventry City's Kasey Palmer celebrates with teammates after Ellis Simms scored his side's first goal, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.
Coventry City's Ellis Simms, right, celebrates with teammate Josh Eccles after scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.