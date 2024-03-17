Sports

FA Cup: Manchester City Ward Off Newcastle United To Enter Semi-Finals - In Pics

Manchester City eliminated Newcastle United with a 2-0 win, thanks to two deflected shots by Bernardo Silva in the first half. Pep Guardiola's team has now advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals for six straight seasons, an unprecedented achievement in the 153-year history of the competition. A few hours earlier at Molineux, Coventry City scored two goals deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 and reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1987 — the year the team won the cup. United States striker Haji Wright completed the remarkable comeback in the 10th minute of added-on time, three minutes after Ellis Simms — with his second goal of the game — equalized for Coventry.

March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
English FA Cup Photo: AP/Dave Thompson, Pool

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English FA Cup Photo: AP/Dave Thompson, Pool
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, celebrates with his teammate Kyle Walker after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English FA Cup Photo: AP/Dave Thompson, Pool
Manchester City's Phil Foden reacts after missing a scoring chance during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English FA Cup Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, talks with referee during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English FA Cup Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Newcastle's Sven Botman, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

English FA Cup Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Coventry City first team coach Dennis Lawrence celebrates victory with players after the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

English FA Cup Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Coventry City's Haji Wright celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

English FA Cup Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

English FA Cup Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Coventry City's Kasey Palmer celebrates with teammates after Ellis Simms scored his side's first goal, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

English FA Cup Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Coventry City's Ellis Simms, right, celebrates with teammate Josh Eccles after scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English FA Cup quarter final match soccer match between Wolverhampton and Coventry City, at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

