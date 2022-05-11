Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Euro 2024: Berlin’s Olympiastadion To Host Summit Clash, Opening Encounter At Bayern Munich's Stadium

The 24-team Euro 2024 will commence on June 14 and the final is scheduled for July 14. Germany has hosted FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Italy are the defending European Championship winners. Twitter (@EURO2024)

Updated: 11 May 2022 9:58 am

The 2024 European Championship final will be at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and the opening match will be at Bayern Munich’s stadium, UEFA’s executive committee decided on Tuesday. Matches will be played in Germany in three clusters of venues with groups split between only two of them. (More Football News)

A northern cluster features Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig. In the west there is Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. The south will see games in Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. The 24-team tournament will open on June 14 and the final is on July 14.

Germany hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2006, with the final held in the refurbished Olympiastadion. The stadium was originally built for the 1936 Olympic Games hosted by Nazi Germany. West Germany also hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1974 and the European Championship in 1988.

