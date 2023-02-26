Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
English Premier League 2022-23: Liverpool Held To A Frustrating 0-0 Draw At Crystal Palace

Liverpool's hopes of securing Champions League football were dealt a blow as they drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds remained seventh in the EPL table and still six points adrift of the fourth spot.
The Reds remained seventh in the EPL table and still six points adrift of the fourth spot. AP

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 9:01 am

Liverpool hit the goal frame through Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in a frustrating 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

The draw lifted Liverpool into seventh place and six points off the Champions League qualification positions.

The Reds were unable to bounce back from their Champions League thumping by Real Madrid on Tuesday with a victory. Jota nodded against the post in the first half and Salah curled a shot against the crossbar in the second half.

The result represented a fifth draw of 2023 for Palace, which remained in search of its first win of the calendar year. Jean-Philippe Mateta also hit the post for the hosts.

Sports Liverpool Crystal Palace English Premier League (EPL) Mohamed Salah Patrick Vieira Jurgen Klopp Football Trent Alexander-Arnold
