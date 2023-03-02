English Premier League 2022-23: Liverpool Beat Wolves 2-0, Close In On Fourth Spot

Liverpool boosted its chances of getting back in the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League by beating Wolverhampton 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Liverpool climbed to sixth and is now six points behind fourth-place Tottenham, with a game in hand.

Van Dijk stooped to head in a cross from Diogo Jota from close range in the 73rd minute before Salah bundled the ball into the net after Kostas Tsimikas surged forward from left back to provide the center.

It was Salah’s 127th Premier League goal for Liverpool, one short of Robbie Fowler’s club-record tally in the competition.

Darwin Núñez, fit again after a shoulder injury, had a would-be goal disallowed for Liverpool, which was barely troubled by Wolves at Anfield in the fourth meeting of the teams in the space of two months. They also met in the third round of the FA Cup — an initial match and then a replay.

Wolverhampton remained three points above the relegation zone while Liverpool has won three of its last four league games amid a recovery from a slow start to the season.