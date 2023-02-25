Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
English Premier League 2022-23: Fulham Draw At Home Against Wolves

Solomon, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Wolves on Friday.

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:11 am

Manor Solomon scored again after coming off the bench for Fulham to draw with Wolverhampton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Friday. (More Football News)

Pablo Sarabia gave Wolves the opener in the first half at Craven Cottage but Solomon came on to score his third goal in three games. He hit the winner at Brighton last weekend and also netted against Nottingham Forest.

Wolves secured an important point to stay above the relegation zone against high-flying Fulham, which has lost only twice since the World Cup break.

Wolves capitalized on an uncharacteristically flat Fulham start when Raul Jimenez knocked the ball down in the box to Sarabia, who had time to fire past Bernd Leno for his first goal for the club.

Wolves suffered a blow when Matheus Cunha was carried off on a stretcher early in the second half following an innocuous challenge.

Fulham was still struggling to impose itself when it equalized shortly after the hour mark. Halftime substitute Solomon picked up the ball at the edge of the box and expertly curled past Jose Sa and into the far corner.

