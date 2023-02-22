Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
England Football Team Drama At London's National Theatre; Joseph Fiennes To Portray Gareth Southgate

London’s National Theatre said that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

London’s National Theatre said that Fiennes (L) will portray Southgate in Dear England.
London’s National Theatre said that Fiennes (L) will portray Southgate in Dear England. AP

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 12:14 pm

Often surrounded by drama, England’s Football team is being turned into an actual show. (More Football News)

London’s National Theatre said that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct the show, which starts previews in the Olivier Theatre on June 10 and opens June 20 during a run through Aug. 11.

