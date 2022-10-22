Denmark 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Bows Out; Lakshya Sen Enters Quarterfinals  

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Denmark Open 2022 badminton tournament in the quarterfinals after suffering a straight-game defeat against fourth seeded Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh on Friday. (More Badminton News)

The Indian combination fought hard in both the games before going down 16-21 19-21 against the Malaysians. On Thursday night, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got the better off his senior compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat world no. 13 Prannoy 21-9 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a last eight clash with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The two came into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count in four meetings but the younger Sen proved to be the better player on the day as he made a rollicking to start to put Prannoy on the back foot on Thursday.

World no. 8 Sen zoomed to a 5-1 lead early on before swelling it to 11-3 at the mid-game break. He kept moving ahead as Prannoy's game crumbled.

In the second game, Prannoy gave a better account of himself as he kept breathing down his opponent's neck with slender leads of 5-4 and 11-10. Things remained the same after the interval but Sen broke off at 17-17 to shut the door on Prannoy.

Sen will take on Japan's Kodai Naraoka later on Friday for a place in the semifinals.