The NASCAR 2024 Cup Series kicks off today with the Daytona 500, the Great American Race followed by, months of anticipation, training, weather challenges and heavy rain. The race, initially scheduled to commence on Sunday was delayed due to persistent rain in the Daytona Beach, Florida area. Fans with grandstand tickets will now have the opportunity to witness the exciting Xfinity and cup, wheel-to-wheel actions on February 19, Monday. (More Motorsports News)
An interesting fact to remember, this isn't the first time, the dark clouds have shadowed the Daytona International Speedway. Back in 2020, and 2012, as well, America's marquee event was postponed. Four times in history, the race has been shortened due to rain in - 1965, 1966, 2003, and 2009.
However, this time around, the Daytona 500 is going to be unique with the addition of the Xfinity Series race on Monday. This will mark the first-ever Monday doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway.
Wednesday's night qualifying session decided, that the two-time Cup champion Joey Logano, will start from pole alongside the Ford Mustang driver Michael McDowell, leading 40 cars behind- all determined to complete the 200 laps first.
Meanwhile, Thursday night declared the winners of the qualifying race to be Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell who will start third and fourth respectively, followed by Chase Elliott at fifth.
When is the Daytona 500, 2024 happening?
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin on February 19, Monday 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET, i.e., 2:30 a.m. IST, February 20, Tuesday.
Where to watch the Daytona 500, 2024?
All actions of the North American most watched automobile race will be broadcast live on Fox and could be streamed online on FoxSports.com, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV.