The NASCAR 2024 Cup Series kicks off today with the Daytona 500, the Great American Race followed by, months of anticipation, training, weather challenges and heavy rain. The race, initially scheduled to commence on Sunday was delayed due to persistent rain in the Daytona Beach, Florida area. Fans with grandstand tickets will now have the opportunity to witness the exciting Xfinity and cup, wheel-to-wheel actions on February 19, Monday. (More Motorsports News)

An interesting fact to remember, this isn't the first time, the dark clouds have shadowed the Daytona International Speedway. Back in 2020, and 2012, as well, America's marquee event was postponed. Four times in history, the race has been shortened due to rain in - 1965, 1966, 2003, and 2009.