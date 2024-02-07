Formula 1: Who Is Replacing Lewis Hamilton At Mercedes For 2025 And Beyond?

After 13 years of partnership with AMG Mercedes Petronas, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, is moving to Ferrari, the team everyone is a fan of (as Sebastian Vettel claims). Hamilton will be driving the Scuderia Ferrari car with Charles Leclerc in the 2025 F1 season, making Carlos Sainz a free agent. (More Motorsports News)

Predictions are easy; a free driver like Sainz and a vacant seat like Mercedes are meant to be the lock-and-key combination here. But is Sainz the only free agent who holds the calibre to drive a Mercedes car? No. Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Estaban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly are all fit for partnering George Russell in the W16 for 2025 and beyond. So, who is it going to be?