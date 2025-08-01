Houston Dynamo Vs Mazatlan Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Houston Dynamo will welcome Mexican side Mazatlan FC for a Leagues Cup 2025 second-round fixture at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, 1 August 2025. Houston Dynamo are fighting to keep their quarter-final hopes alive after an opening-day thrashing, while Mazatlan are looking to continue their good form in the tournament.
The Orange suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tigres UANL in their opener, despite midfielder Ondrej Lingr scoring quickly after half-time. Tigres dominated most of the second half, leaving the Dynamo in need of a win in the upcoming fixture to avoid being knocked out early.
Houston Dynamo are going through a poor patch of form with no wins in their last four games across all competitions. Ben Olsen’s side are currently in second-last position in the MLS group standings.
Meanwhile, Mazatlan FC earned a bonus point in their opener by beating Los Angeles FC on penalties. The regulation match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Fabio Gomes netting just minutes after conceding to level.
The bonus point puts Mazatlan sixth in the Liga MX group table, and a second win will put them in a good position to secure their place in the last eight. With just one loss in their last six matches across all competitions, Robert Siboldi’s side will look to get all three points from Houston on Friday.
Houston Dynamo Vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 6:00 AM IST on 2 August.
Where is the Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Where to watch the Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in India.
Where to watch the Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Houston Dynamo vs Mazatlan, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.