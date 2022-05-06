Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Daniil Medvedev To Return From Surgery At Geneva Open, Gets Wild-Card Entry

Danill Medvedev, who held the No. 1 ranking in February and March, is currently at the No. 2 spot, being only behind Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev To Return From Surgery At Geneva Open, Gets Wild-Card Entry
Daniil Medvedev hasn't played since losing in the quarterfinals of Miami Open in March.losing in the quarterfinals of ATP 1000 Masters event in Miami. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 9:29 pm

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after getting a wild card from tournament organizers on Friday. (More Tennis News)

The second-ranked Russian will use the clay-court event, which runs from May 14-21, to prepare for the French Open. The tournament at Roland Garros starts on May 22.

Related stories

Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic Enters Semifinals With Win Over Hubert Hurkacz

Kim Sharma And Leander Paes To Have A Court Marriage?

French Open Increases Total Prize Money: Here's How Much Roland Garros Winners Will Get

During his injury absence, Medvedev and all other players from Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon by the organizers of the grass-court Grand Slam. The decision cited the countries’ “unjustified and unprecedented military aggression” in Ukraine.

Medvedev held the No. 1 ranking in February and March, becoming the first player other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray to be at the top in the last 18 years.

Dominic Thiem and defending champion Casper Ruud will also play at the tournament in Geneva.

Tags

Sports Tennis Daniil Medvedev Miami Open Geneva Open Dominic Thiem Casper Ruud French Open Roland Garros
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read