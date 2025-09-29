Sports

Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar confirmed his dominance in world cycling by retaining the men’s road race title at the 2025 World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. The 27-year-old launched a trademark long-range attack on Mount Kigali with over 100 km to go, riding alone to victory on the punishing 267.5 km circuit. Pogacar became only the second rider in the past 20 years to successfully defend the rainbow jersey, joining Peter Sagan in that elite category. Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, hampered by mechanical issues, finished second at 1:28 behind, while Ireland’s Ben Healy claimed a historic bronze, the nation’s first podium since Sean Kelly in 1989. The race, staged in Africa for the first time, drew massive crowds and capped a glittering year for Pogacar, who already won a fourth Tour de France and multiple Spring Classics, cementing his status among the sport’s all-time greats.