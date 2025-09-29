Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, center, winner of the men's Elite road race, poses on the podium with silver medal's winner Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, left, and bronze medal's winner Ireland's Ben Healy, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates with his partner Urska Zigart after winning the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel poses on the podium with the silver medal of the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Ireland's Ben Healy poses on the podium with the bronze medal of the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar leads the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel leads Ireland's Ben Healy during the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, number 11, pedals during the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.
Riders pedal during the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.