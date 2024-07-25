Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter

Cricket history is being made on July 25 as Ireland and Zimbabwe face off in their first-ever Test match. The highly anticipated contest is underway at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. (More Cricket News)
Riding high on the current form, Ireland will be looking to build on their momentum. Zimbabwe, ranked 10th in the Test rankings, will be aiming to regain their footing in the longer format after a hiatus. This promises to be a keenly contested match as both teams vie for supremacy.
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores
Playing XIs
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys
Toss Update
Ireland won the toss and opted to field.
Squads
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.