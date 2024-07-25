Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: The inaugural Test match between Ireland and Zimbabwe is underway. Both teams will be eager to make their mark in this historic encounter. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and updates

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, One-off Test, Instagram Photo
The Ireland cricket team won their one-off Test against Afghanistan. Photo: Instagram/Cricket Ireland
info_icon

Cricket history is being made on July 25 as Ireland and Zimbabwe face off in their first-ever Test match. The highly anticipated contest is underway at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. (More Cricket News)

Riding high on the current form, Ireland will be looking to build on their momentum. Zimbabwe, ranked 10th in the Test rankings, will be aiming to regain their footing in the longer format after a hiatus. This promises to be a keenly contested match as both teams vie for supremacy.

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys

Toss Update

Ireland won the toss and opted to field.

Squads

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter
  2. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  3. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  4. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
  2. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  3. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  4. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  5. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  3. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain
  2. Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Delivers Her First-Ever Speech In Parliament | WATCH
  3. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  4. CUET 2024 Result soon, Final Answer Keys Released
  5. Sanatan Sanstha: Faith, Secrecy, And Controversial Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  2. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  3. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  4. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
  5. Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film In History, Surpasses 'Frozen 2'
US News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  4. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane
  4. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  5. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw