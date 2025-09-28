Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: First Clash In Internationals

Zimbabwe play against Botswana in the 7th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2025 on Sunday
The sides are meeting each other for the first time in international cricket
Toss and Playing XIs soon
Zimbabwe play against Botswana in the 7th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2025 on Sunday, 28th September. The match is slated to be played at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe and the scheduled start time is 5:20 PM IST.
The sides are meeting each other for the first time in international cricket.
Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Live Score
The Harare Sports Club pitch in Zimbabwe offers a fair battle between bat and ball in T20s, with 38 wins for teams batting first and 32 for sides chasing out of 72 matches, showing no major tilt either way. The average first-innings score of 152 suggests that batters who settle in can put up competitive totals, though chasing is usually trickier with second-innings scores averaging 135. While the surface provides bounce and carry for stroke play early on, spinners and disciplined bowlers often play a bigger role as the game wears on, making timing and shot selection increasingly important.
Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Toss Update
The toss for this match is yet to happen.
Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Playing XIs
The playing XIs for this match are yet to be announced.
Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu
Botswana Squad: Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(w/c), Monroux Kasselman, Tharindu Perera, Reginald Nehonde, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Boemo Khumalo, Boemo Kgosiemang, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Losika Makgale, Botlhe Keganne, Abednico Motshegetsi
Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Live Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs Botswana ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 match 7 live streaming on FanCode. There will not be a live telecast for this match.