Zimbabwe Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: First Clash In Internationals

Zimbabwe square off against Botswana in the 7th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2025 on Sunday, 28th September. | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe square off against Botswana in the 7th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2025 on Sunday, 28th September. | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi