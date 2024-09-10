Cricket

Zim Afro T10 Season 2: All Squads, Teams, Venues, Fixtures, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here are all the details you need to be aware of ahead of the second season of the Zim Afro T10 league

Sikandar-Raza-cricket-zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza. Photo: File.
info_icon

The second season of the Zim Afro T10 league is set to commence from September 21 with the player draft for the tournament taking place on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Six teams will be participating in the tournament and all of them have filled their teams with some big names and a lot of local talent. The tournament will conclude on September 21 with the final.

Here are all the details you need to be aware of ahead of the second season of the Zim Afro T10 league.

Zim Afro T10 2024 Teams

Six teams will participate in the tournament. They are Bulawayo Brave Jaguars, Harare Bolts, Cape Town Samp Army, Durban Wolves, Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers and NYS Lagos.

Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Schedule

The Zim Afro T10 league will be played from September 21 to 29. The detailed schedule of the tournament is not yet out.

Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Venue

All matches of the Zim Afro T10 league will be played at the Harare Sports Club in the capital of Zimbabwe.

Zim Afro T10 2024 Squads

Among the big names waiting to entertain the crowds at the Harare Sports Club are the likes of David Warner, Sikander Raza, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Lynn. Nonetheless, the spotlight will also be on the Zimbabwean players, who have been playing some fantastic cricket in the recent months.

Cape Town Samp Army: Haider Ali, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmed, Adam Rossington, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rohan Mustafa, Salman Irshad, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ben Curran, Michael Frost, Brian Chari, Tawanda Maposa, Leonardo Julien, Sineth Jayawardena

Durban Wolves: Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Will Smeed, Sharjeel Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Regis Chakabava, Gary Balance, Tinotenda Maposa, Donald Tiripano, Innocent Kaia, Emmanuel Bawa, Mbeki Joseph, Raveen De Silve

Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers: Chris Lynn, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai , Adam Milne, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, George Linde, Mohammad Shahzad, Sikader Raza, Tendai Chatara, Antum Naqvi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Johnathan Campbell, Tinashe Muchawaya, Kimani Melius, Kevin Koththigoda

NY Strikers Lagos: Blessing Muzarabani, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Binura Fernando, Akhilesh Bogudum, Oshane Thomas, Avishka Fernando, Matiullah Khan, Ryan Burl , Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Romario Roach, Nyasha Mayavo, Newman Nyamhuri, Joshua Bishop, Kaveesh Sathsara

Bulawayo Braves Jaguars: David Warner, Carlos Brathwaite, Nick Hobson, Kobe Herft, Laurie Evans, Sabir Ali, Akila Dhananjaya, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Panashe Taruvinga, Victor Chirwa, Kirk McKenzie, Vishas Thewmika

Harare Bolts: Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, George Munsey, Rishad Hossain, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kennar Lewis, Richard Gleeson, Junaid Siddique, Lahiru Milantha, Sean Williams, Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Alex Falao, Arinshto Vezha, Michael Palmer, Janishka Perera

Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Live Streaming

The Zim Afro T10 2024 will not be shown on TV in India. As of now there is also no detail of the tournament's live streaming in India. We will update this space once details are available.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: Greater Noida Stadium Draws Massive Criticism Over Poor Facilities
  3. Duleep Trophy Updated Squads: Sarfaraz, Dayal Stay With India B But Other Test Players Depart
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test, Day 1: Play Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Nissanka Becomes First SL Opener To Score Hundred In England Since 2011
Football News
  1. Martin Odegaard: Arsenal Captain Injured On Norway Duty Ahead Of North London Derby
  2. UEFA Nations League: Italy Manager Luciano Spalletti Confident Federico Chiesa Can Fit Into New-Look Azzurri
  3. UEFA Nations League: France Boss Didier Deschamps Backs Kylian Mbappe To End Les Bleus Dry Spell
  4. UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Launches Scathing Review After Belgium Loss To France
  5. Agla Hero Kaun: Shastri, Bumrah, Sindhu Feature In Indian Super League 2024-25 Promo - MUST WATCH
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  2. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  3. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  4. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
  5. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special NIA Court Grants Interim Bail To MP Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case Till October 2
  2. Day In Pics: September 10, 2024
  3. Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, Warns Of Flash Flood In Several States
  4. St Stephen's vs DU: Delhi HC Allows 7 Students To Attend Classes At College | What's The Dispute About
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi Against Cong's Vinesh Phogat | Full Candidate List
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  2. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
  3. First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates
  4. ‘Nothing Resembling An Adequate Response To The Crisis Of Afghan Women’: Heather Barr Of Human Rights Watch 
  5. Faceless, Voiceless Shadows: The Lives Of Women Under The Taliban In Afghanistan  
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs