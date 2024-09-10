The second season of the Zim Afro T10 league is set to commence from September 21 with the player draft for the tournament taking place on Sunday. (More Sports News)
Six teams will be participating in the tournament and all of them have filled their teams with some big names and a lot of local talent. The tournament will conclude on September 21 with the final.
Here are all the details you need to be aware of ahead of the second season of the Zim Afro T10 league.
Zim Afro T10 2024 Teams
Six teams will participate in the tournament. They are Bulawayo Brave Jaguars, Harare Bolts, Cape Town Samp Army, Durban Wolves, Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers and NYS Lagos.
Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Schedule
The Zim Afro T10 league will be played from September 21 to 29. The detailed schedule of the tournament is not yet out.
Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Venue
All matches of the Zim Afro T10 league will be played at the Harare Sports Club in the capital of Zimbabwe.
Zim Afro T10 2024 Squads
Among the big names waiting to entertain the crowds at the Harare Sports Club are the likes of David Warner, Sikander Raza, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite and Chris Lynn. Nonetheless, the spotlight will also be on the Zimbabwean players, who have been playing some fantastic cricket in the recent months.
Cape Town Samp Army: Haider Ali, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmed, Adam Rossington, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rohan Mustafa, Salman Irshad, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ben Curran, Michael Frost, Brian Chari, Tawanda Maposa, Leonardo Julien, Sineth Jayawardena
Durban Wolves: Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Will Smeed, Sharjeel Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Regis Chakabava, Gary Balance, Tinotenda Maposa, Donald Tiripano, Innocent Kaia, Emmanuel Bawa, Mbeki Joseph, Raveen De Silve
Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers: Chris Lynn, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai , Adam Milne, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, George Linde, Mohammad Shahzad, Sikader Raza, Tendai Chatara, Antum Naqvi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Johnathan Campbell, Tinashe Muchawaya, Kimani Melius, Kevin Koththigoda
NY Strikers Lagos: Blessing Muzarabani, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Binura Fernando, Akhilesh Bogudum, Oshane Thomas, Avishka Fernando, Matiullah Khan, Ryan Burl , Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Romario Roach, Nyasha Mayavo, Newman Nyamhuri, Joshua Bishop, Kaveesh Sathsara
Bulawayo Braves Jaguars: David Warner, Carlos Brathwaite, Nick Hobson, Kobe Herft, Laurie Evans, Sabir Ali, Akila Dhananjaya, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Panashe Taruvinga, Victor Chirwa, Kirk McKenzie, Vishas Thewmika
Harare Bolts: Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, George Munsey, Rishad Hossain, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kennar Lewis, Richard Gleeson, Junaid Siddique, Lahiru Milantha, Sean Williams, Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Alex Falao, Arinshto Vezha, Michael Palmer, Janishka Perera
Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Live Streaming
The Zim Afro T10 2024 will not be shown on TV in India. As of now there is also no detail of the tournament's live streaming in India. We will update this space once details are available.