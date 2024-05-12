Cricket

World Championship Of Legends More Than Just Cricket; It’s About Passion And Legacy: Younis Khan

England, West Indies, South Africa, India, Pakistan and West Indies are all set to take part in the competition.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Shahid Afridi in a WCL event Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Approved by the England Cricket Board, the cricketing fraternity straps itself in for the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL) that will kick off at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage )

The league also has an impressive line up of prominent figures such as Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, and Ben Cutting from Australia; Ravi Bopara, Kevin Pietersen, and Ian Bell from England; Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina from India; Jacques Kallis and Herschelle Gibbs from South Africa; and Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, and Samuel Badree from the West Indies.

Pakistan will be led by former T20 World Cup winning skipper Younis Khan. Shahid Afridi is also set to hit the stage running.

"With the legends of the game converging, each match will be a spectacle of skill and strategy. We are poised to bring our A-game and leave an indelible mark on the WCL,” Afridi was quoted as saying in a release.

Younis Khan mentioned that the league was more about carrying the legacy, reigniting the passion and inspiring fans than just cricket.

It’s more than just cricket; it’s about passion and legacy. We are here to compete and inspire fans across the globe,” said Younis Khan.

Kamil Khan, a CEO of a real estate company in Dubai and also the man behind Team Pakistan Champions was privileged and humbled with the opportunity to represent Pakistan and also called the league a celebration of cricket’s greatest talents.

"The WCL transcends mere competition; it's a celebration of cricket’s greatest talents. We are honored to represent Pakistan and share our pride through our official merchandise," Kamil said.

