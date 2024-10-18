Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa Knock Out Mighty Australia To Reach Final - Data Debrief

Anneke Bosch hit an unbeaten 74 from just 48 balls – including eight fours and one six – as South Africa successfully chased down a target of 135 with 16 balls in hand

Womens T20 World Cup
Anneke Bosch helped South Africa to their second Women's T20 World Cup final
info_icon

South Africa stunned defending champions Australia to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket win in Dubai. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Anneke Bosch hit an unbeaten 74 from just 48 balls – including eight fours and one six – as South Africa successfully chased down a target of 135 with 16 balls in hand in what was a repeat of the 2023 final.

Ayabonga Khaka had earlier struck out two as South Africa limited Australia to 134-5, with five of the six bowlers used by the Proteas conceding 25 runs or fewer.

South Africa leaked 40 runs in the final four overs as Australia desperately attempted to up the ante after a slow run in the middle overs.

But any fears they would not be successful in their chase were soon allayed by Bosch.

After opener Tazmin Brits was bowled clean by Annabel Sutherland for 15 in the fifth over, Laura Wolvaardt made a composed 42 off 37 deliveries in support of the imperious Bosch, who smashed Megan Schutt's ball for four to end the encounter on an emphatic note.

Data Debrief: Brilliant Bosch the difference

Bosch's previous best figure at this tournament was a knock of 25 versus Bangladesh last time out, but she reeled off the best total by any player at the 2024 edition on Friday.

Her knock surpassed the score of 62 recorded by England's Maia Bouchier against Scotland, though Bouchier's strike rate of 182.35 did better Bosch's 154.16.

South Africa are now into their second final in this competition, having previously gone down to Australia on home soil last year. They will face either West Indies or New Zealand, who go head-to-head in Friday's second semi-final.

