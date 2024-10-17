Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, left, and Beth Mooney bumps their fists to celebrate their win against Pakistan during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

It's time! The arguably strongest team in women's cricket, Australia—six-time T20 World Champions—will vie for yet another trophy as they face South Africa in today's semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 7:30 PM IST. The Aussies dominated the group stage, remaining unbeaten, becoming the only team to win all four matches. Meanwhile, the Proteas are high on hopes to secure their first-ever title, having lost only one match in Group B to England. With Alyssa Healy leading a formidable team and Laura Wolvaardt spearheading a squad with dreams, who will advance to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Summit Clash? Catch the live updates from the AUS-W vs SA-W match here

17 Oct 2024, 07:50:16 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Second Strike! Here comes another over—and another wicket! Kapp strikes, dismissing Wareham, caught brilliantly by Sinalo Jafta! After a shout for caught behind, SA ask for review. UltraEdge reveals a spike as the ball passes close to the bat. The original call is overturned, and Wareham is out for 5 runs off 9 balls.



Now Tahlia McGrath, right handed bat, comes to the crease. AUS-W: 20/2 (3.2)

17 Oct 2024, 07:40:40 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WHAT A CATCH! Just in the second over of the game, we’re treated to a breathtaking catch by Bosch! Yabonga Khaka enters the scene and strikes immediately, sending Grace Harris packing for just 3 runs off 5 balls with her very first delivery. Now, Georgia Wareham, a right-handed dynamo, steps up to the crease.

AUS-W:8/1 (1.4)

17 Oct 2024, 07:34:41 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Match Begins And the thrill begins! From Australia Grace Harris and Mooney takes the crease. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp opens the attack. AUS-W: 2/0 (0.3)

17 Oct 2024, 07:13:06 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Playing XIs Australia Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Beth Mooney(w), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

17 Oct 2024, 07:12:35 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Toss Update South Arica captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 first semi-final match against Australai on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa are no match for Australia who have won nine out of the 10 WT20I games, with the former's only win coming in January this year. The head-to-head record at the Women's T20 World Cup is even more intimidating as Australia have won all seven encounters.

17 Oct 2024, 06:44:05 pm IST Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Squads South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.