Cricket

WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match

The start of the afternoon session was also delayed and, despite Athanaze reaching his half-century, a draw still seemed the likeliest result with West Indies 121-3 at tea. The hosts needed 177 more runs in a maximum of 34 overs remaining

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj bowling against West Indies in 1st Test match. Photo: X | Keshav Maharaj
Both South Africa and West Indies had hopes of winning the rain-hit first Test before having to settle for a draw. (More Cricket News)

South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs on the fifth and final day at Queen's Park Oval, with Alick Athanaze leading the hosts' chase with 92.

West Indies finished on 201-5 in its second innings as each team started to run out of overs to get the required runs or wickets amid light checks in the evening session.

South Africa had earlier resumed on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings — an overall lead of 154 — and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs. Tristan Stubbs hit 68 and was bowled by Kemar Roach on the last ball before the declaration, which came in the morning session.

The rain had affected every day so far — only 15 overs were bowled on the first day — and lunch was called five minutes early Sunday with West Indies 11-1.

The start of the afternoon session was also delayed and, despite Athanaze reaching his half-century, a draw still seemed the likeliest result with West Indies 121-3 at tea. The hosts needed 177 more runs in a maximum of 34 overs remaining.

West Indies quickly lost Kavem Hodge, caught behind for 29 in a wicket maiden for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Jason Holder came out to join Athanaze at 127-4 and the pair shared a 65-run partnership before Maharaj effectively ended the chase having Athanaze caught for 92 after top-edging to Ryan Rickelton.

With no more than 10 overs left and West Indies at 192-5, still 106 runs from victory, the hosts proceeded to score only three runs in the next three overs.

The draw was agreed after Holder (31 not out) smashed a six to lift the West Indies to 201-5.

Maharaj took 4-88 in 26.2 overs.

South Africa scored 357 in its first innings and West Indies 233.

The second and final Test starts on Thursday at Providence, Guyana.

The Test series will be followed by three T20 games.

