Cricket

WI Vs RSA 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa In Hurry To Post Big Target

Follow the live coverage of the South Africa tour to the West Indies 1st Test Day 5 right here

WI-vs-RSA-Test-Cricket
WI vs RSA 1st Test Live Photo: X/@ProteasCSA
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between South Africa and West Indies being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and the live score below.

Rain has continued to halt proceedings of the opening Test of South Africa's tour to West Indies. However, even with the rain the visitors have done well to take control of the Test match.

At the end of Day 4, South Africa were 30 without loss with their leading swelling up to 154.

Earlier, the South African bowlers led by spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took four wickets, had bowled West Indies out for only 233, taking a lead of 124 runs. South Africa had racked up 357 in the first innings with skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi scoring half-centuries. Jomel Warrican had picked up for wickets in the first innings for the West Indies.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

