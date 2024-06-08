West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

The West Indies are all set to lock horns with Uganda in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)
The West Indies faced Papua New Guinea in their opening match and secured a victory by five wickets. Meanwhile, Uganda carved history on Thursday by defeating PNG by three wickets, marking their first-ever win in T20 World Cup history. However, Uganda had previously suffered a loss in their first match against Afghanistan, falling short by 125 runs.
Who will win in the West Indies Vs Uganda, match 18 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
West Indies Vs Uganda Head-To-Head Record
West Indies and Uganda have never played a T20I game against each other.
West Indies Vs Uganda Squads
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate
West Indies Vs Uganda Probable XIs
West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
Uganda: Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, , Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga
West Indies Vs Uganda Weather Report
There are high chances of rain in Guyana, but the match between the West Indies and Guyana might see no interruptions. The temperature will range between 30-25 degrees Celsius, with 60% precipitation, 79% humidity, and wind speeds of 18 km/h.
West Indies Vs Uganda Pitch Report
The Providence Stadium in Guyana is known for its well-balanced pitch, providing opportunities for both batters and bowlers to do well. Fast bowlers gain an a little more edge from the favourable conditions, while spinners also find occasions to dominate.
West Indies Vs Uganda Prediction
According to Google, West Indies have a 98% chance of victory, while debutants Uganda have only a 2% chance.