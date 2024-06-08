Cricket

West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the West Indies Vs Uganda, match 18 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

west indies cricket team in huddle X @windiescricket
West Indies cricket team is in Group C along with PNG, Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Photo: X/ @windiescricket
The West Indies are all set to lock horns with Uganda in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)

The West Indies faced Papua New Guinea in their opening match and secured a victory by five wickets. Meanwhile, Uganda carved history on Thursday by defeating PNG by three wickets, marking their first-ever win in T20 World Cup history. However, Uganda had previously suffered a loss in their first match against Afghanistan, falling short by 125 runs.

Who will win in the West Indies Vs Uganda, match 18 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

West Indies' Roston Chase, right, gathers with teammates prior to their during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting

BY PTI

West Indies Vs Uganda Head-To-Head Record

West Indies and Uganda have never played a T20I game against each other.

West Indies Vs Uganda Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate

West Indies Vs Uganda Probable XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Uganda: Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, , Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

West Indies Vs Uganda Weather Report

There are high chances of rain in Guyana, but the match between the West Indies and Guyana might see no interruptions. The temperature will range between 30-25 degrees Celsius, with 60% precipitation, 79% humidity, and wind speeds of 18 km/h.

West Indies Vs Uganda Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium in Guyana is known for its well-balanced pitch, providing opportunities for both batters and bowlers to do well. Fast bowlers gain an a little more edge from the favourable conditions, while spinners also find occasions to dominate. 

West Indies Vs Uganda Prediction

According to Google, West Indies have a 98% chance of victory, while debutants Uganda have only a 2% chance.

