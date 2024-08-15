WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: South Africa Win Toss And Opt To Bat

Welcome to the ball-by-ball coverage of the West Indies vs South Africa second and final Test match being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Follow live scores and commentary below.
South Africa would think they were denied a win in the first match as they had set a competitive target for the West Indies but rain helped the latter salvage a draw.
In the second match, South Africa have won the toss and they will again be batting first.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger