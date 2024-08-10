WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies Trail By 212 Runs As South Africa Hunt For Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the 1st West Indies vs South Africa Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Saturday (August 10, 2024). After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Proteas amassed 357 runs in the first innings. Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with 86 runs, and opener Tony de Zorzi too hit a half-century (78). In reply, the hosts were 145/4 at stumps on day three and still trailing by 212 runs. Get the live updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs RSA 1st Test match right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
