West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch

West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as AUS-W take on WI-W in the 3rd T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I
West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Photo: X/ICC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Indies will clash with Australia in the 3rd T20I on March 24

  • Australia have sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0

  • Check out live streaming and other details for the match

The third T20I between West Indies Women and Australia Women is set to be played on March 23 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, with Australia already sealing the series 2-0. Having dominated the first two games, the visitors will now be eyeing a clean sweep, while West Indies will look to salvage some pride in familiar conditions.

The second T20I followed a similar pattern to the opener. Australia posted a competitive 164/5, powered by handy contributions from Ellyse Perry (42) and Georgia Voll (39).

In response, West Indies stayed in the chase thanks to Hayley Matthews’ half-century, but eventually fell short at 147/4, handing Australia a 17-run win. Despite a strong platform in the middle overs, the hosts struggled to accelerate at the death, an issue they’ll need to fix quickly.

Heading into the final game, West Indies will bank on Matthews and Deandra Dottin to deliver a complete batting performance, especially with the pitch offering decent scoring opportunities.

West Indies Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: Squads

West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shawnisha Hector, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Eboni Brathwaite

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Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Tahlia Wilson, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton

West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match?

There is no TV broadcast for the WI-W vs AUS-W series in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Q

When will the WI-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match be played?

A

The match will start at 4am IST.

Q

Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match?

A

There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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