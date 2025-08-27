Vijay Shankar Likely To Join Tripura After Securing TNCA NOC: Report

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has secured an NOC from TNCA and is awaiting Tripura Cricket Association’s approval to switch teams, following in the footsteps of Hanuma Vihari, who has already confirmed his move. Shankar told Cricbuzz he will make an official announcement once the formal letter arrives

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
  • Vijay Shankar has obtained NOC from TNCA, awaits Tripura’s confirmation.

  • The 34-year-old has played 58 Ranji matches and featured in the 2019 World Cup.

  • Hanuma Vihari has already confirmed his switch to Tripura across formats.

After Hanuma Vihari, Tamil Nadu all-rounder and India World Cupper Vijay Shankar could be the next to head to the North-East. The 34-year-old has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and is awaiting final confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA).

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Tuesday, Shankar confirmed the development. “I have obtained the NOC from TNCA but am yet to receive confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association. I will be able to officially announce my switch once I get the formal approval letter from Tripura,” he said.

A senior official from the TCA told the website late on Tuesday evening that Shankar will join Vihari as a professional player for the upcoming season. As reported earlier, Tripura will compete in the Elite division across all three formats — Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vihari is expected to lead the side.

Shankar’s Career So Far

Shankar started his domestic journey with Tamil Nadu in 2012 and has been a regular feature across formats. He has played 58 Ranji Trophy matches, amassing 3,142 runs at an average of 44.25, including 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries.

In List A cricket, he has featured in 62 matches, scoring 1,702 runs at an average of just over 34, with two hundreds and nine fifties. He has also appeared in 47 T20 games, collecting 1,004 runs.

Last season, Shankar enjoyed a strong run in red-ball cricket, scoring 476 runs in six Ranji matches at an average of 52.88, with two centuries and a half-century. In List A cricket, he made 188 runs from five matches at an average of 37.6. However, his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign was underwhelming, with just 83 runs in four outings.

Internationally, Shankar has represented India in nine T20Is and 12 ODIs. He was part of the 2019 World Cup squad and played the group-stage match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, where he claimed a wicket with his first ball.

Vihari’s Move Confirmed

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari has already confirmed his move to Tripura. In a social media post on Tuesday evening, the former India batter expressed gratitude to the Andhra Cricket Association while looking forward to a fresh challenge.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to move to the Tripura Cricket Association, where I will be representing the state in all three formats of the game. While I'm grateful to Andhra Cricket Association for the role they have played in my journey so far, I believe that it's time for a platform that aligns better with my aspirations and allows me to contribute consistently across formats. (I'm) excited for this fresh challenge and fully committed to giving my best in this next phase,” Vihari wrote.

With Vihari already confirmed and Shankar’s formal nod from TCA expected shortly, Tripura will have two seasoned professionals to strengthen their campaign in the coming domestic season.

