Vijay Shankar Likely To Join Tripura After Securing TNCA NOC: Report

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to move to the Tripura Cricket Association, where I will be representing the state in all three formats of the game. While I'm grateful to Andhra Cricket Association for the role they have played in my journey so far, I believe that it's time for a platform that aligns better with my aspirations and allows me to contribute consistently across formats. (I'm) excited for this fresh challenge and fully committed to giving my best in this next phase,” Vihari wrote.