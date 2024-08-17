Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1

Vanuatu will take on Cook Islands to kick off the Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will take place in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Samoa are the hosts and four team are participating alongside them. Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji are the other teams in contention.
The winner of this tournament will join Papua New Guinea and the winner of Qualifier B from the same region in the Asia qualifier. Three top teams from Asia qualifier will then get to play in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026.
Vanuatu are the defending champions and will again step into the sub-regional qualifiers as one of the favourites to triumph.
Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Squads
Vanuatu
Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Wamjeo Wotu, Bettan Viraliliu, Clement Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Kenny Tari, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler, Williamsing Nalisa, Obed Yoseph
Cook Islands
Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Aue Parima, Maara Ave, Pita Ravarua, Jared Tutty, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Teaomua Anker, Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor, Tiaki Wuatai
Here is how you can catch the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1 live action.
Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming Details
When and where will Vanuatu vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 1 take place?
The Vanuatu vs Cook Islands match will start from 2:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 17 at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia in Samoa.
How to watch Vanuatu vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1?
The T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.