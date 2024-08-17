Cricket

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1

Here is how you can catch the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1 live action

T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy Photo: File
info_icon

Vanuatu will take on Cook Islands to kick off the Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will take place in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Samoa are the hosts and four team are participating alongside them. Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji are the other teams in contention.

The winner of this tournament will join Papua New Guinea and the winner of Qualifier B from the same region in the Asia qualifier. Three top teams from Asia qualifier will then get to play in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

Vanuatu are the defending champions and will again step into the sub-regional qualifiers as one of the favourites to triumph.

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Squads

Vanuatu

Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Wamjeo Wotu, Bettan Viraliliu, Clement Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Kenny Tari, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler, Williamsing Nalisa, Obed Yoseph

Cook Islands

Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Aue Parima, Maara Ave, Pita Ravarua, Jared Tutty, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Teaomua Anker, Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor, Tiaki Wuatai

Here is how you can catch the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1 live action.

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming Details

When and where will Vanuatu vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 1 take place?

The Vanuatu vs Cook Islands match will start from 2:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 17 at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia in Samoa.

How to watch Vanuatu vs Cook Islands T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1?

The T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  2. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  3. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
  4. Sri Lankan Cricketer Niroshan Dickwella Faces Suspension For Anti-Doping Breach
  5. Netherlands Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch NED Vs CAN Match 22
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming Durand Cup 2024: Preview, Head To Head Record, When And Where To Watch - Complete Details
  2. Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Rodri For Team's Premier League Opener
  3. Premier League: Joao Cancelo Could Still Have Man City Future, Says Pep Guardiola
  4. Premier League - Gallagher Working To 'find Solution' With Chelsea Amid Transfer Limbo: Maresca
  5. Jobe Bellingham Signs New Sunderland Contract Amid Premier League Interest
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference
  2. Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported
  3. 'Wasn't The Night Shampa's Too': Bengal Police Condemns Attack On Constable During RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  4. Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States
  5. Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry