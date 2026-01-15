UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Shafali Varma And Lizelle Lee's Performances Help Delhi Capitals Register First Win Of The Season

Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp wait for third umpire's decision regarding the latter's wicket after a review by UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/11 UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Meg Lanning after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





2/11 Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/11 Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





4/11 UP Warriorz' Phoebe Litchfield attempts to stop a six during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





5/11 Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani, right, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Chloe Tryon during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





6/11 UP Warriorz's Harleen Deol plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





7/11 UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning, centre, with Harleen Deol celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/11 Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma bowls during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





9/11 UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





10/11 Delhi Capitals' Sneh Rana with captain Jemimah Rodrigues, and other teammates celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





11/11 Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp bowls during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





