UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Shafali Varma And Lizelle Lee's Performances Help Delhi Capitals Register First Win Of The Season
Delhi Capitals secured their first win of WPL 2026, defeating UP Warriorz by seven wickets off the final ball. Batting first, the Warriorz posted 154/8, anchored by captain Meg Lanning (54) and Harleen Deol (47). However, a late-innings collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 24 runs in the final five overs, with Shafali Verma proving an unlikely bowling hero with figures of 2/16. In response, DC openers Lizelle Lee (67) and Shafali Verma (36) provided a blistering 94-run stand. Despite a tense final over from Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (25) held her nerve to hit the winning boundary on the last delivery. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her all-round brilliance. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE