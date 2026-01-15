UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Shafali Varma And Lizelle Lee's Performances Help Delhi Capitals Register First Win Of The Season

Delhi Capitals secured their first win of WPL 2026, defeating UP Warriorz by seven wickets off the final ball. Batting first, the Warriorz posted 154/8, anchored by captain Meg Lanning (54) and Harleen Deol (47). However, a late-innings collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 24 runs in the final five overs, with Shafali Verma proving an unlikely bowling hero with figures of 2/16. In response, DC openers Lizelle Lee (67) and Shafali Verma (36) provided a blistering 94-run stand. Despite a tense final over from Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (25) held her nerve to hit the winning boundary on the last delivery. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her all-round brilliance. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.  

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026: DC vs UPW
Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp wait for third umpire's decision regarding the latter's wicket after a review by UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/11
WPL 2026: UPW vs DC Deepti Sharma
UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Meg Lanning after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
WPL 2026: DC Women vs UPW Women Lizelle Lee
Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
WPL 2026: UPW Women vs DC Women Shafali Verma
Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Women’s Premier League: DC vs UPW
UP Warriorz' Phoebe Litchfield attempts to stop a six during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Women’s Premier League: UPW vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani, right, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Chloe Tryon during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Women’s Premier League: DC Women vs UPW Women Harleen Deol
UP Warriorz's Harleen Deol plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Women’s Premier League: UPW Women vs DC Women Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning, centre, with Harleen Deol celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Women’s Premier League 2026: DC vs UPW Shafali Verma
Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma bowls during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Women’s Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Women’s Premier League 2026: DC Women vs UPW Women
Delhi Capitals' Sneh Rana with captain Jemimah Rodrigues, and other teammates celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Women’s Premier League 2026: UPW Women vs DC Women Marizanne Kapp
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp bowls during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

  2. India Vs USA U-19 World Cup Preview: Six-Time Champions IND Begin Record-Title Quest In Bulawayo

  3. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  2. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  3. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  4. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  4. Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

  5. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in