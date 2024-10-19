Cricket

United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: UAE To Bowl First

Here's the toss result, playing XIs, live streaming, and full squad information you need for United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024

UAE National Cricket Team. Photo: X | UAE Cricket Official
Oman are kicking off their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Sports News)

The UAE enter this tournament riding a wave of confidence after their victory in the Namibia Tri-Nations Series, which also featured the United States.

Conversely, Oman will be eager to bounce back after finishing last in the recent Canada Tri-Nations tournament.

Eight teams are competing in the tournament, divided into two groups. Group B includes Oman, UAE, India A, and Pakistan A, while Group A features Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A.

United Arab Emirates Vs Oman: Toss Update

United Arab Emirates won the toss and decided to bowl first against Oman.

United Arab Emirates Vs Oman: Full Squads

Oman A: Aqib Ilyas (c), Shakeel Ahmed, Pratik Athavale (wk), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Khalid Kail, Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Mirza (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Rafiullah, Muzahir Raza, Jatinder Singh

United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed (c), Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Shafi Rahman, Akif Raja, Muhammad Haider Shah, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Vishnu Sukumaran, Tanish Suri (wk), Ansh Tandon

United Arab Emirates Vs Oman: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the UAE Vs Oman, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B match on the Disney+Hotsar app.

All the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 are available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.

