Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 15

Uganda are all set to face Bahrain in Match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024–26 on Saturday, November 16, at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda. (More Cricket News)
Uganda, the hosts, are currently at the top of the points table with three wins out of four matches, with one match abandoned.
They are coming into this match on the back of a solid 24-run victory over Italy, further strengthening their position at the top and looking to maintain their winning momentum.
On the other hand, Bahrain are fourth on the table with two wins out of four matches, and one match abandoned.
Their most recent victory came in the 12th match against Tanzania, where Bahrain triumphed by 84 runs at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.
With this win, they will be looking to build momentum and climb higher on the points table.
Uganda Vs Bahrain: Full Squads
Uganda Squad: Robinson Obuya, Shrideep Mangela, Raghav Dhawan, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Fred Achelam(w), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru, Kenneth Waiswa
Bahrain Squad: Umer Toor, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar(w), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt(c), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sachin Kumar, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Ali Dawood, Muhammad Salman, Imran Khan, Junaid Aziz
Uganda Vs Bahrain, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: Live Streaming
The Uganda vs Bahrain, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Uganda vs Bahrain, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match?
Fans can catch the live streaming of the Uganda vs Bahrain ICC CWC Challenge League B match on the FanCode app and website.