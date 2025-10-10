UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Details For This Match Here

UAE and Malaysia compete in Match 7 of the East Asia Pacific Qualifier for a spot in the next stage
The contest starts at 10:00 AM local time (11:30 AM IST) in Al Amerat, Oman, today
Real-time scores, updates and live streaming details are available here for fans following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates face Malaysia in the 7th Match of Group 1 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. The match takes place today at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman, starting at 10:00 AM local time (11:30 AM IST) as both sides look to secure valuable points in the group
UAE Vs Malaysia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
The toss for this match is yet to happen.
UAE Vs Malaysia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
The playing XIs will be announced after toss.
UAE Vs Malaysia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score
UAE Vs Malaysia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Malaysia: Syed Aziz Mubarak (c), Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Aqeel Wahid, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Ainool Hafizs (w), Arif Ullah, Amir Khan Malik, Aslam Khan Malik, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Harshit Kaushik, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Jonathan Figy
UAE Vs Malaysia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming for UAE vs Malaysia is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can watch premium live coverage and replays on mobile devices or connected TVs, ensuring uninterrupted access to all matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.