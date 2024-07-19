Texas Super Kings are set to take on Washington Freedom in match 17 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, July 20 as per India time. Watch the MLC cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are second in the points table with two wins in five matches. Two of their games have been washed out, and they have six points so far. Washington Freedom are table-toppers, having garnered nine points from five games.
The Super Kings beat MI New York by 15 runs in their previous game, while Washington demolished New York by 94 runs in their last fixture.
Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Live Streaming Details
Here are the live streaming details of the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match 17:
When will the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?
The Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match 17 will be played on Saturday, July 20 at 6am as per India time (Friday, 7:30pm as per local time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match?
In India, the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024 Squads
Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq.
Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andrew Tye.