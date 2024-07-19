Cricket

Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The 17th game of Major Cricket League 2024 pits Texas Super Kings against Washington Freedom. Check details of when and where to watch the MLC T20 match

Texas-Super-Kings-major-league-cricket-franchise
Texas Super Kings celebrating a wicket during a Major League Cricket 2024 match. Photo: X/Texas Super Kings
info_icon

Texas Super Kings are set to take on Washington Freedom in match 17 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, July 20 as per India time. Watch the MLC cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are second in the points table with two wins in five matches. Two of their games have been washed out, and they have six points so far. Washington Freedom are table-toppers, having garnered nine points from five games.

The Super Kings beat MI New York by 15 runs in their previous game, while Washington demolished New York by 94 runs in their last fixture.

Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Live Streaming Details

Here are the live streaming details of the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match 17:

When will the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?

The Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match 17 will be played on Saturday, July 20 at 6am as per India time (Friday, 7:30pm as per local time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Where to watch the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 match?

In India, the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:

USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network

Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz

Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video

Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

Pakistan: A Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024 Squads

Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq.

Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andrew Tye.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  2. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  3. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  4. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  5. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
World News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  5. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road