Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Live Streaming MLC 2024: When, Where To Watch TSK Vs LAKR Match 2

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 has entered it's second season as top stars will take the USA shores to play in T20 franchise cricket yet again. (More Cricket News)
The opening match will be played on Friday, July 5th, with a repeat of the 2023 season between inaugural winners MI New York and the Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, NC.
It will be followed by the Texas Super Kings vs. LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, later that evening.
Last season LAKR finished at the bottom of the group with Texas Super Kings finishing second but lost to eventual winners MI New York in the Challenger match.
When is Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 2?
Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 2 will be played on July 5, Friday at 7:30 pm Local time (July 6, at 5:00 AM IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, United States.
Where to watch Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 2?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
Squads:
Texas Super Kings
Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Shakib Al Hasan, Saif Badar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Alex Carey, Unmukt Chand, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Josh Little, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Tromp, Shadley Van Schalkwyk