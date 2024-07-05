Cricket

Team India's Wankhede Stadium Ceremony: Rohit & Co Let Loose In Victory Dance - In Pics

The triumphant Indian men's cricket team were feted for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the midst of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (July 4). After a grand victory parade through Marine Drive, the players entered the stadium jubilant. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah took turns to revisit their emotions before and after the seven-run win over South Africa, recalling the moments when it seemed the Proteas might just deny them. Outgoing coach Rahul Dravid had lost his voice by the time his turn came, perhaps after all the screaming to show his appreciation for the fans' energy during the bus ride.

Team India's Wankhede Stadium Ceremony | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's cricket team stands for the national anthem during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai celebrating their ICC Men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

2/12
Indias Triumphant Return Cricket
India's Triumphant Return Cricket | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's cricket team pose as confetti flies during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

3/12
T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team receive a cheque
T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team receive a cheque | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team receive a cheque from BCCI President Roger Binny and the board’s Secretary Jay Shah during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

4/12
Indias captain Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

5/12
Virat Kohli during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium
Virat Kohli during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's cricket player Virat Kohli speaks and waves during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

6/12
Players of Indian cricket team dance during their felicitation ceremony
Players of Indian cricket team dance during their felicitation ceremony | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy dance during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

7/12
Jasprit Bumrah dances with teammates
Jasprit Bumrah dances with teammates | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's cricket player Jasprit Bumrah, center, dances with teammates during a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

8/12
Virat Kohli, Hardik Panya and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Virat Kohli, Hardik Panya and Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, Hardik Panya and Yashasvi Jaiswal take a victory lap during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

9/12
Indian cricket team take a victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium
Indian cricket team take a victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team take a victory lap during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

10/12
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others take a victory lap during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

11/12
Supporters cheers at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Supporters cheers at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Supporters cheers as they waits for the India cricket team's arrival for a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

12/12
Crowd gatherd at Wankhede Stadium for felicitation of Team India
Crowd gatherd at Wankhede Stadium for felicitation of Team India | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Supporters cheers as they wait for the India cricket team's arrival for a ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, celebrating their Twenty20 Cricket World Cup win.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As IND-W Rocked Against SA-W At Chepauk
  2. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
  4. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  5. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  2. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  3. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  4. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  5. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues