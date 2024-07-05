Cricket

Team India's Wankhede Stadium Ceremony: Rohit & Co Let Loose In Victory Dance - In Pics

The triumphant Indian men's cricket team were feted for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the midst of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (July 4). After a grand victory parade through Marine Drive, the players entered the stadium jubilant. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah took turns to revisit their emotions before and after the seven-run win over South Africa, recalling the moments when it seemed the Proteas might just deny them. Outgoing coach Rahul Dravid had lost his voice by the time his turn came, perhaps after all the screaming to show his appreciation for the fans' energy during the bus ride.