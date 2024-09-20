In the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, Tanzania will face Mali on September 22, Sunday at the University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
This will be the first meeting between Tanzania and Mali in any ICC tournament. In the six-team Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A, only the top two teams will qualify for the finals, where they will face Namibia, Uganda, and the leaders from Qualifiers B and C.
Tanzania Vs Mali Squads:
Tanzania:
Abhik Patwa (c), Kassim Nassoro (vc), Halidy Amiri, Akhil Anilm, Laksh Barkania, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Issa, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Kimote, Omary Kitunda (wk), Jumanne Masquater, Johnson Nyambo, Amal Rajeevan (wk), SanjayKumar Thakor
Mali:
Cheick Keita (c), Dramane Berthe, Lassina Berthe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Moustapha Diakite, Mohamed Fadiga, Amadou Fofana, Sanze Kamate, Yacouba Konate, Theodore Macalou, Zakaria Makadji (wk), Mahamadou Malle, Amara Nimaga, Lamissa Sanogo
When is Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match?
The Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 21, Saturday at the University of Dar es Salaam Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 16:20 IST.
Where to watch Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on FanCode app and website in India.