Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15

The hosts Tanzania will take on Malawi next in match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on September 26, Thursday, Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
Only two of the six teams participating in the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A will advance for the finals where they will meet Namibia and Uganda and the qualifiers of group B and C. Currently, from the Qualifers Tanzania are leading followed by Malawi.
Entering this encounter, Tanzania are riding high from a 7-wicket victory over Ghana, while Malawi also boast confidence after defeating Cameroon by 9 wickets.
Tanzania Vs Malawi Squads:
Malawi Squad: Moazzam Baig (c), Bright Balala, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Daniel Jakiel, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Aaftab Limdawala, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Sami Sohail, Kelvin Thuchila, Suhail Vayani, Phillip Zuze (wk)
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Zafar Khan, Mohamed Omary, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
Tanzania Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 26, Thursday at 4:30 PM IST at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam.
Where to watch Tanzania Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
Tanzania Vs Malawi ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.