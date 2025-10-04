Tanzania Vs Kenya LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: TAN Hunt Crucial Wickets

Tanzania Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Get ball-by-ball commentary, live streaming, and toss updates for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 3rd Place Play-Off between Tanzania and Kenya on Saturday, 4 October, at Harare Sports Club

tanzania vs kenya live score icc world cup africa qualifier 2025 3rd-place play-off
Tanzania national cricket team. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
  • Tanzania face Kenya in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 3rd place play-off at Harare Sports Club. Get ball-by-ball commentary right here

  • Tanzania head into the clash after a 63-run defeat to Namibia in the semifinal

  • Kenya lost their semifinal to Zimbabwe by seven wickets and will be looking to bounce back

Tanzania face Kenya in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 3rd place play-off clash on Saturday, 4 October, at Harare Sports Club. Get live streaming, toss updates, and ball-by-ball commentary right here.

Tanzania come into this clash after suffering a 63-run defeat to Namibia in the semifinal, where their batting lineup struggled to keep up with the chase. The side will now be eager to bounce back and finish their campaign on a high.

Kenya, on the other hand, went down to tournament favourites Zimbabwe by seven wickets in their semifinal. Despite flashes of promise, they couldn’t match Zimbabwe’s dominance and will be keen to regroup for the 3rd place play-off.

Tanzania Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Tanzania Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Tanzania won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kenya.

Tanzania Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

Tanzania Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads

Kenya Squad: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria(c), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sukhdeep Singh(w), Sachin Gill, Jasraj Kundi, Lucas Ndandason, Nitish Hirani, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Lucas Oluoch, Rushab Patel, Vishil Patel, Francis Mutua, Neil Mugabe

Tanzania Squad: Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Dhrumit Mehta, Ajith Augastin, Mukesh Suthar, Amal Rajeevan(w), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Khalidy Juma, Kassim Nassoro(c), Sivaraj Selvaraj, Laksh Bakrania, Ivan Selemani, Yalinde Nkanya, Simba Mbaki

