Tanzania Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Get the toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information for Tanzania vs. Botswana in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Match 4 on Friday, 26 September, at Takashinga Cricket Club

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tanzania Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Tanzania cricket team players. Photo: X | Tanzania Cricket Association
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tanzania face Botswana in the 4th T20 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 26 September 2025

  • Both teams aim to start strong and gain early momentum in Group B

  • Group B includes Uganda and hosts Zimbabwe, with top two advancing to the semi-finals and T20 World Cup spots

Tanzania take on Botswana in the 4th T20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier on Friday, 26 September 2025, at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Get toss updates, playing XIs, and live streaming information right here.

Tanzania and Botswana face off in the qualifier, each aiming to get off to a strong start. Both teams will be eager to secure early points, build momentum, and make their mark in Group B.

Group B also includes Uganda, and hosts Zimbabwe, with each team set to face their group rivals once. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals, where the winners will not only battle for the regional title but also secure spots at the global T20 World Cup.

The tournament will feature a total of 28 matches, including eight official warm-up games, played across Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club. Each matchday will see two games scheduled at both venues, promising action-packed days for fans and teams alike.

The winners of both the groups will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.

Related Content
Related Content

Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update

Botswana won the toss and decided to bat first against Tanzania.

Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Playing XIs

Tanzania Line-up:
Abhik Patwa, Arun Yadav, KA Ajith, Amal Rajeevan (WK), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro (C), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Amiri Juma, Laksh Bakrania

Botswana Line-up:
Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Khumalo, Boemo Kgosiemang, Dhruv Maisuria, Karabo Motlhanka (C, WK), Katlo Piet-Monroux, Kasselman, Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose

Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Live Streaming

Tanzania Vs Botswana from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  3. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  4. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  4. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin