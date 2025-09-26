Tanzania Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Tanzania face Botswana in the 4th T20 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on 26 September 2025
Both teams aim to start strong and gain early momentum in Group B
Group B includes Uganda and hosts Zimbabwe, with top two advancing to the semi-finals and T20 World Cup spots
Tanzania take on Botswana in the 4th T20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier on Friday, 26 September 2025, at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Get toss updates, playing XIs, and live streaming information right here.
Tanzania and Botswana face off in the qualifier, each aiming to get off to a strong start. Both teams will be eager to secure early points, build momentum, and make their mark in Group B.
Group B also includes Uganda, and hosts Zimbabwe, with each team set to face their group rivals once. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals, where the winners will not only battle for the regional title but also secure spots at the global T20 World Cup.
The tournament will feature a total of 28 matches, including eight official warm-up games, played across Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club. Each matchday will see two games scheduled at both venues, promising action-packed days for fans and teams alike.
The winners of both the groups will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.
Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update
Botswana won the toss and decided to bat first against Tanzania.
Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Playing XIs
Tanzania Line-up:
Abhik Patwa, Arun Yadav, KA Ajith, Amal Rajeevan (WK), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro (C), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Amiri Juma, Laksh Bakrania
Botswana Line-up:
Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Khumalo, Boemo Kgosiemang, Dhruv Maisuria, Karabo Motlhanka (C, WK), Katlo Piet-Monroux, Kasselman, Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose
Tanzania Vs Botswana, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Live Streaming
Tanzania Vs Botswana from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.