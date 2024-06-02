Cricket

T20 World Cup: WV Raman Supports India's Squad: Backs Selection Of 4 Spinners

India have picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the ICC marquee event that has started in the Americas

BCCI
India will be playing the T20 World Cup with their first match against Ireland on 5 June. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Former opener WV Raman backed the selection of four spinners in India's T20 World Cup squad, saying the decision was influenced by the nature of pitches in the West Indies and the performance in the IPL. (More Cricket News)

India have picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the ICC marquee event that has started in the Americas.

"Let's not forget that a lot of thought would have gone into it. There must have been enough rationale and thinking behind those additions. Whatever you get to see on the West Indies pitches these days is more conducive to spinners," Raman, who has played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs, told PTI.

Oman will be playing their match against Namibia on June 3. - TheOmanCricket/X
Namibia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Also, the fact that the spinners have done well in the IPL on good hard-flat tracks in India has prompted them (selectors) to think that you are better off with spinners rather than fast bowlers and then ask them to take the pace off," he added.

For the record, Chahal took 18 wickets from 15 matches (economy: 9.41), Kuldeep (16 wickets, 8.65), Axar (11, 7.65) and Jadeja (8, 7.85) in the IPL.

India hasn't won the T20 World Cup since its triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

Raman said the team has a great chance of ending the drought this term, thanks to some brilliant talents in the side.

"It has a very good chance. We have a lot of brilliant cricketers who can be match-winners on their days," he reckoned.

"It's just a case of a few little things coming together. T20 is such a format where you need a bit of luck as well, especially in the knockouts and that's where experience also counts, which we have aplenty in the side."

With India playing its World Cup openers just 10 days after the IPL, Raman stated that the narrow gap will not bother the players.

"Sometimes we say 'it's not enough', sometimes we say 'it's too long of a break and they are not in touch'. So, there is no solution that is appreciated by everybody," he added.

"But today's cricketers are fit enough and more or less used to playing non-stop. So, they will manage."

India will face Ireland in their World Cup opener on Wednesday in New York at the Nassau County stadium. Raman supported the idea of taking cricket to wider destinations.

"I think that is something that the ICC will consider. It will not be overlooked by them," he offered.

"Obviously, they will look at as many cost-effective measures and innovations to get more teams into the fold and venues under their bracket."

"Gambhir is somebody who knows what to do"

Gautam Gambhir's name is leading the discussions about India's new head coach after incumbent Rahul Dravid moves away after the World Cup, and Raman voted for the former India player.

"He will definitely be somebody who knows what to do. What he will deliver and not is something I cannot predict since I don't have a crystal ball in my hand," he commented.

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match - Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
India Vs Bangladesh Warm-Up, T20 World Cup: Pant, Pandya Help IND Win By 60 Runs - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"But, as far as his acumen is concerned, he is good. He has also been a good captain in the IPL, and he is a good strategist.

"But again, it's all about things coming together when you are coaching a side and how quickly everybody (coaches) settles down with the boys and the boys with his ways of doing things. So, that's where the key lies, generally."

"Always a chirpy character"

Raman hailed Dinesh Karthik who on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, terming the wicketkeeper batter "extraordinarily entertaining."

"Fantastic career. He must be proud of it. And quite obviously, he doesn't have to sit back and think like many others.

"He's been extraordinarily entertaining and also someone who is highly dedicated to cricket and has overcome so many challenges in his life. He's always a chirpy character with a broad smile.

"He's got another career straight away to get into. I wish him all the very best," Raman concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six