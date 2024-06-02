Sports

India Vs Bangladesh Warm-Up, T20 World Cup: Pant, Pandya Help IND Win By 60 Runs - In Pics

India won their sole warm-up match ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 comprehensively, beating sub-continental rivals Bangladesh by 60 runs on Saturday, June 1 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Chasing India's target of 183 runs, the Bangla Tigers could only muster 122 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his (unofficial) return in India colours with a half-century, smashing 53 runs off 32 balls before retiring to give others a chance to bat. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya too struck 40 off 23 balls. Bangladesh's chase never really got going and Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube picked up two wickets apiece to make the Men In Blue's task even easier. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the same venue in New York.

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Fans attend an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

1/9
India Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match
India Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

India's Hardik Pandya sign autographs to attendees during an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

2/9
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Law enforcement personnel hold down a fan who ran onto the field during an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

3/9
T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: PTI

Indian cricket team captian Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal during the India - Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024, Warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India won by 60 runs.

4/9
Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is hit by the ball as he bats during an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

5/9
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim bats during warm-up an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

6/9
India Vs Bangladesh
India Vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Fans attend an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

7/9
Bangladesh vs India
Bangladesh vs India Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

India's Mohammed Siraj bowls during an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

8/9
India Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Warmup Match
India Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Warmup Match Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

India players celebrate a catch during an exhibition cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y. The match is a warmup for the T20 Cricket World Cup tournament.

9/9
Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup Warmup Match
Bangladesh vs India T20 World Cup Warmup Match Photo: PTI

Indian batter Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the India - Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024, Warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

