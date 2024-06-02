Sports

India Vs Bangladesh Warm-Up, T20 World Cup: Pant, Pandya Help IND Win By 60 Runs - In Pics

India won their sole warm-up match ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 comprehensively, beating sub-continental rivals Bangladesh by 60 runs on Saturday, June 1 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Chasing India's target of 183 runs, the Bangla Tigers could only muster 122 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his (unofficial) return in India colours with a half-century, smashing 53 runs off 32 balls before retiring to give others a chance to bat. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya too struck 40 off 23 balls. Bangladesh's chase never really got going and Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube picked up two wickets apiece to make the Men In Blue's task even easier. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the same venue in New York.