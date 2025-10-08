Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: MAS-W Win Toss, NEP-W Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: Here is all you need to know about the fifth and final NEP-W vs MAS-W T20 international in Kuala Lumpur - preview, squads, toss update, playing XIs and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Malaysia live streaming 5th womens t20i 2025 match report toss update playing XI
Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 5th T20I: NEP-W won the fourth game by six wickets. Photo: X/CricketNep
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal women vs Malaysia women series level at 2-2

  • Indu Barma captaining Nepal, Winifred Duraisingam leading Malaysia

  • Fifth and final NEP-W vs MAS-W T20I to be live streamed in India

Malaysia women's cricket team captain Winifred Duraisingam won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal women on Wednesday (October 8, 2025) in the fifth and final T20 international at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Watch the NEP-W vs MAS-W match live.

The series is level 2-2 after Nepal won the fourth match by six wickets. Chasing a 112-run target, the tourists faced early trouble, losing four wickets for 54 runs, but the partnership between skipper Indu Barma (48) and Rubina Chhetry (23) for the fifth wicket, proved to be the turning point.

They built together an unbeaten 61-run stand and took the game away from Malaysia women.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: Playing XIs

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I be played?

The Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 7:30am IST.

Where will the Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: Squads

Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Kabita Joshi, Sita Rana Magar, Somu Bist, Riya Sharma, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Yashoda Bist, Rajmati Airee, Suman Bist

Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (wk), Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Alya Normizan, Amalin Sorfina, Irdina Beh Nabil, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Arianna Natsya

Published At:
