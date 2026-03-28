Ishan Kishan And Co Begin Net Practice Ahead Of High Profile IPL 2026 Opener Against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad's training camp is well and truly underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan has taken charge and the atmosphere seemed positive in the SRH camp. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were seen practicing high-risk powerplay simulations along with South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. Bowling coach Varun Aaron was also seen spending time with Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel among others. The bowling unit is specifically drilling death-over yorkers to counter RCB's finishers. See the best photos from their training here.

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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins with teammates during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Daniel Vettori
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, and Pat Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, captain Ishan Kishan, second left, and others during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Abhishek Sharma,Harshal Patel
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, centre, Harshal Patel and others during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Ishan Kishan during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 SRH Practice Session-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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