Ishan Kishan And Co Begin Net Practice Ahead Of High Profile IPL 2026 Opener Against RCB
Sunrisers Hyderabad's training camp is well and truly underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Stand-in captain Ishan Kishan has taken charge and the atmosphere seemed positive in the SRH camp. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were seen practicing high-risk powerplay simulations along with South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. Bowling coach Varun Aaron was also seen spending time with Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel among others. The bowling unit is specifically drilling death-over yorkers to counter RCB's finishers. See the best photos from their training here.
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