Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the first match of the two-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday, November 9. (More Cricket News)
The visiting New Zealand, will be absolutely brimming with confidence after their historic 3-0 Test series win against India in India, and will eye to ride the momentum wave in the Sri Lankan shores.
While on the other hand, the Sri Lankans enter the series after registering 2-1 T20I and ODI wins over the West Indies, and will be hungry for more when the Kiwis fly for a limited-overs contest.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Squads
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming
What time will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match start?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match be played?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 9, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?
New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.