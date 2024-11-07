Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online

The Sri Lankans enter the series after registering 2-1 T20I and ODI wins over the West Indies, and will be hungry for more when the Kiwis fly for a limited-overs contest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs Sri Lanka-Cricket
Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: X/@Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the first match of the two-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday, November 9. (More Cricket News)

The visiting New Zealand, will be absolutely brimming with confidence after their historic 3-0 Test series win against India in India, and will eye to ride the momentum wave in the Sri Lankan shores. 

While on the other hand, the Sri Lankans enter the series after registering 2-1 T20I and ODI wins over the West Indies, and will be hungry for more when the Kiwis fly for a limited-overs contest.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming

What time will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match start?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match be played?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 9, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?

New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
  3. ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'
  4. Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond
  5. Women's Premier League 2025: Full List Of Players Retained, Released By All Franchises
Football News
  1. Women's Nations League: England Handed World Cup Final Reunion With Spain
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Germany Names Stefan Ortega In Surprise Maiden Call-Up – Check Full Squad
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harwood-Bellis, Lewis Hall Earn England Call-Ups – Check Full Squad
  4. Kerala Blasters 1-2 Hyderabad FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Alba Andrie Nets Brace As Nawabs Beat Tuskers
  5. St. Pauli Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 10 Clash
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival