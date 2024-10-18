Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch SL-A Vs HK Match

Sri Lanka A will take on Hong Kong in match No.5 of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday, October 20. (More Cricket News)
The Sri Lankans, come into the tournament after sweeping the unofficial Test series 2-0 against South Africa away from home, and will be oozing confidence ahead of the tournament.
While on the other hand, Hong Kong will enter the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournament after finishing third in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, accumulating nine points from six games.
ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A: Squads
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza (vc), Zeeshan Ali, Martin Coetzee, Babar Hayat, Rajab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora.
Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Dinura Kalupahana, Yashodha Lanka, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundara
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:
When is Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture?
The Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A fixture will be played on Sunday, October 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Where will the Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
All matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.