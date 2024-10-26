Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final

The ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup has reached the business end and sees the best two teams from the tournament go head-to-head in the final on Sunday, October 27. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka A will lock horns against Afghanistan A in the final which will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
In the first semi-final, Sri Lanka A defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 7 wickets to qualify for the final. The reigning champions could only muster 135/9 in 20 overs as Nuwanidu Fernando-led side chased down the target with minimal ease. Ahan Wickramasinghe's 52 to go with Dushan Hemantha's 4/21 saw the Island nation emerge victorious in semi-final 1.
In the other semi-final, Tilak Varma-led India A went into this fixture as favourites but a target of 207 on seaming conditions were too much to ask against Afghanistan A as the latter claimed their spot in the final with a 20-run victory.
Squads:
Afghanistan A Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Ishaq
Sri Lanka A Squad: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga, Dinura Kalupahana, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lasith Croospulle
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Streaming
When and where is the Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 final match?
The Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 final match will be played on Sunday, October 27 from 7:00pm IST. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman's capital Muscat.
How to watch the Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final match?
The Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 final match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website. The said match will also be shown live on TV on Star Sports Network.