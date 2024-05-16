Cricket

IPL 2024: SRH Qualify For Playoffs After Match Against GT Abandoned Due To Rain

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment

Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains in Hyderabad. AP Photo
Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad forcing a delay in the start of the match in Hyderabad. AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad without a ball being bowled. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

GT, last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the playoff race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

A water-soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad. - AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rain Delays Toss Again In Hyderabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The toss didn't happen at the scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and the wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 PM, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15 pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.

It is the second game to be called off in this IPL, because of rain and wet outfield.

Four teams -- Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) -- are still in the fray for the battle for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on Friday, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on Saturday.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot based on net run-rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).

