The Southern Superstars will take on Konark Suryas Odisha in the final of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2024 at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday, October 16. (More Cricket News)
The Southern Super Stars come into the contest after dominating Qualifier 1 victory over the Kornark Suryas Odisha by seven wickets, thanks to Hamilton Masakadza's brilliance.
While on the other hand, the Suryas Odisha, after their Qualifier 1 defeat, beat Toyam Hyderabad by one run to book their final spot, and the summit clash is expected to be a cracking encounter.
Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha, Legends League Cricket 2024 Final: Squads
Southern Super Stars: Hamilton Masakadza, Martin Guptill, Kedar Jadhav(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Chirag Gandhi, Elton Chigumbura, Jesal Karia, Suboth Bhati, Jeevan Mendis, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, Suranga Lakmal, Robin Bist, Pawan Negi, Chathuranga de Silva, Monu Kumar
Konark Suryas Odisha: Richard Levi(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Kevin O Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Vinay Kumar, Diwesh Pathania, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kevon Cooper, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Ambati Rayudu, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ben Laughlin, Navin Stewart, Fidel Edwards, Jesse Ryder, Natraj Behera
Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha, Legends League Cricket 2024 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the LLC 2024 Final between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha be played?
The LLC 2024 final between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha will be played on Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm IST at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
Where will the LLC 2024 final between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha be telecast and live streamed?
The LLC 2024 final between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.