South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10

Hosts South Korea take on Japa in match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on Friday, October 4 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon. (More Cricket News)
Japan, who beat Philippines in their previous encounter, will look to continue their winning run in the tournament. The Samurais have played four games so far and have won all of them. They have accumulated eight points and have a NRR of +1.929.
As for South Korea, it's the opposite. The hosts have lost all four of their ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches and currently sit at the bottom of the table with zero points. Another defeat against Japan and could end their chance of progressing (mathematically).
Squads:
South Korea Squad: Raja Shoaib(w), Balage Dilruksha, Kim Daeyeon, Alam Nakash, Mudassir Iqbal, Jun Hyunwoo(c), Aamir Lal, Sameera Maduranga, Sameera Pitabeddara, Fazil Muhammad, An Hyobeom, Nishat Nazmussakib, Lee Kangmin, Kuldeep Gurjar
Japan Squad: Lachlan Lake, Kendel Fleming(c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Patmore(w), Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Kiefer Lake, Alester Fleming
Live Streaming Details of South Korea Vs Japan Cricket Match:
When is South Korea vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
Where to watch South Korea vs Japan ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming of the South Korea vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.