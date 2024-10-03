Cricket

South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10

Here's the live streaming details of the South Korea Vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match 10

representative-image-icc-world-cup-qualifiers
Representative image. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Hosts South Korea take on Japa in match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on Friday, October 4 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon. (More Cricket News)

Japan, who beat Philippines in their previous encounter, will look to continue their winning run in the tournament. The Samurais have played four games so far and have won all of them. They have accumulated eight points and have a NRR of +1.929.

As for South Korea, it's the opposite. The hosts have lost all four of their ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches and currently sit at the bottom of the table with zero points. Another defeat against Japan and could end their chance of progressing (mathematically).

Squads:

South Korea Squad: Raja Shoaib(w), Balage Dilruksha, Kim Daeyeon, Alam Nakash, Mudassir Iqbal, Jun Hyunwoo(c), Aamir Lal, Sameera Maduranga, Sameera Pitabeddara, Fazil Muhammad, An Hyobeom, Nishat Nazmussakib, Lee Kangmin, Kuldeep Gurjar

Japan Squad: Lachlan Lake, Kendel Fleming(c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Patmore(w), Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Kiefer Lake, Alester Fleming

Live Streaming Details of South Korea Vs Japan Cricket Match:

When is South Korea vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The South Korea vs Japan match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 4, Friday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch South Korea vs Japan ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The live streaming of the South Korea vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Olivia Bell Removes Sobhana Mostary; BAN-W - 91/4 (16 Overs)
  2. South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10
  3. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  4. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics
Football News
  1. Diego Simeone Takes Positives But Jan Oblak Slams 'Pitiful' Atletico Madrid Performance
  2. Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Must Learn From Defeat To Aston Villa
  3. MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics
  4. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India: Employees Raise Concerns Over Rest, Privacy As New Policy Asks For Room Sharing
  2. Ahead Of Jharkhand Elections, BJP Puts ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators’ Narrative Centrestage
  3. No Substance To Claims Of 'Infiltrators' Marrying Tribal Women For Land In Jharkhand
  4. 'Nothing Is Happening': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Exclusive with Aftab Ahmad, Congress' Deputy Leader
Entertainment News
  1. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  2. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  3. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  4. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  5. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points