South Korea Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 8

Hosts South Korea will be looking to get their first points of the tournament when they face Indonesia in the eighth match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B. The winner of this six-team tournament will advance to the final qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
South Korea have not been able to post a single win so far in the tournament, losing all three of their matches. Indonesia, on the other hand, have won a solitary match while losing their last two.
Indonesia's only win in the competition came against South Korea only when they sneaked through to the victory line on the penultimate ball of the match, winning by two wickets.
Indonesia: Gede Arta, Ketut Artawan, Ferdinando Banunaek, Kadek Gamantika, Danilson Hawoe(c), Ahmad Ramdoni(wk), Maxi Koda, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Padmakar Surve, Anjar Tadarus, Gede Prastama, Dharma Kesuma, Gaurav Tiwari
South Korea: Kim Daeyeon, Kuldeep Gurjar, An Hyobeom, Jun Hyunwoo(wk/c), Mudassir Iqbal, Lee Kangmin, Aamir Lal, Alam Nakash, Raja Shoaib, Nishat Nazmussakib, Balage Dilruksha, Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara
Where to watch South Korea Vs Indonesia ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming of the South Korea Vs Indonesia, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.