South Africa, already in the Super Eight, will play against Nepal, the Group D table-toppers and wooden spooners, at Kingstown. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
Anrich Nortje, who is the joint second-leading wicket-taker with eight scalps, has been in splendid form, and he will look to make life tough for Nepal's batters.
The Proteas would also hope that their top order, including Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, skipper Aiden Markram, and Tristan Stubbs, regain their form before the Super Eight.
Nepal's ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be available for the selection after missing the first two matches due to a US Visa denial.
Teams:
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.
The match starts at 5 am IST.