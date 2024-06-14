Cricket

SA Vs NEP, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31 Preview: South Africa Face Nepal In Kingstown

Nepal's ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be available for the selection after missing the first two matches due to the US Visa denial

Keshav Maharaj celebrating victory against Bangladesh. AP PTI
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
South Africa, already in the Super Eight, will play against Nepal, the Group D table-toppers and wooden spooners, at Kingstown. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

Anrich Nortje, who is the joint second-leading wicket-taker with eight scalps, has been in splendid form, and he will look to make life tough for Nepal's batters.

The Proteas would also hope that their top order, including Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, skipper Aiden Markram, and Tristan Stubbs, regain their form before the Super Eight.

Nepal's ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be available for the selection after missing the first two matches due to a US Visa denial.

The Cricket Association Of Nepal announced on 30 May that Sandeep Lamichhane was going to miss the tournament. - Photo: X/ @Sandeep25
ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon

BY Jagdish Yadav

Teams:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

The match starts at 5 am IST.

