Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA Crush PAK By Eight Wickets To Draw Series 1-1

South Africa secured an emphatic eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi to ensure a draw in the teams' Test series, chasing a modest target of 68 with ease on Thursday.
The win highlighted the ICC Test champions' dominance with both bat and ball, as they capitalised on Pakistan’s fragile middle and lower order.
After Pakistan resumed at 94-4 on day four, Babar Azam looked set to provide some resistance and quickly reached his 50, but his innings lasted just three more balls after he was trapped just below the knee by a low-bouncing off-spinner from Simon Harper, triggering a collapse.
Mohammed Rizwan (18) and Shaheen Afridi (0) were run out in quick succession, while Salman Agha (28) and Sajid Khan (13) fell cheaply as Pakistan were bowled out for 138 to lead by only 67 runs.
Despite late wickets from Noman Ali, dismissing Aiden Markram (42) and Tristan Stubbs (0), South Africa’s batsmen never faced real pressure in the chase.
Markram and Ryan Rickelton (25 not out) helped the tourists to victory, with the result sealed well before lunch on what was supposed to be the penultimate day of the match.
Data Debrief: Harmer reaches milestone
Simon Harmer reached 1,000 first-class wickets during the Rawalpindi Test, becoming only the fourth South African in history to achieve this landmark.
With eight wickets throughout the second Test, Harmer marked his best-ever red-ball performance.
Unfortunately for both sets of fans, there will be no deciding Test with the series ending 1-1. The sides will instead face off in three T20Is, starting next week.